Dozens Charged, Vehicles Seized In Street Racing Crackdown

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged more than 50 people and seized 60 vehicles as part of a crackdown on illegal street racing.

CMPD said the charges and seizures were made Thursday in a multiagency effort that included the North Carolina Highway Patrol and municipal and county law enforcement agencies throughout the Charlotte area.

Warrants for the charge of prearranged racing were issued following a grand jury indictment naming 54 suspects.

The crackdown was launched last year after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received several complaints in October about aggressive driving and street racing, particularly around the area of Interstate 485 and Prosperity Church Road.

A multi-agency enforcement effort over six months resulted in more than 2,500 traffic stops and nearly 3,500 violations. The violations included nearly 2,100 charges for speeding, 400 charges for reckless driving, 32 charges for driving while impaired and 10 charges for spontaneous racing violations.

The video above was provided by CMPD as an example of what it called "egregious and dangerous behaviors."

Authorities said large numbers of vehicles, often numbering into the hundreds, would gather in various locations around Charlotte to engage in high-speed street races.

After identifying the suspects, police worked local prosecutors to obtain an indictment on charges that authorized the seizure of the vehicles involved.

In addition to those charged, police identified many other people and vehicles that were seen either spectating or participating in the illegal races. Officials are sending letters to those individuals warning them of the charges they could face if they continue to engage in such activities.

