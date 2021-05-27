CMPD: Person Shot By Officer, Injured After Firing Weapon At Police

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and injured a person who fired at officers as he fled from them in north Charlotte on Thursday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.

Jennings says police were attempting to speak with a person who matched the description of a suspect in a recent shooting and armed robbery near the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road — an area near Interstate 85 and North Graham Street — when he fired a weapon at officers. One officer returned fire, injuring the person, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers got to the scene the subject fled from the officers on foot and as he was running, the subject turned and fired a shot at the officer," Jennings told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon. "The officer returned fire, striking the individual."

The person was transported to a hospital, according to police, and is currently in stable condition. Jennings says the individual’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured. The names of the officers and the person shot are being withheld pending family notification of the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, and the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard policy.