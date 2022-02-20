© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

A deputy was shot and returned fire in a Charlotte traffic stop, Mecklenburg sheriff says

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published February 20, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST
mecklenburg county sheriff cars facebook.JPG
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook

A sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop in Charlotte then returned fire and hit the shooter, authorities said.

The deputy, Dijon Whyms, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Garry McFadden said the suspect, Aidan Cole Bryant, was hospitalized and had surgery Saturday night.

Whyms was shot after stopping a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in northeast Charlotte, the sheriff's office said in a news release. As Whyms approached the vehicle, Bryant fired multiple shots, striking Whyms. “Deputy Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect," the sheriff's office said in the release.

McFadden said he didn’t know how many shots were fired.

Whyms is in stable condition, according to the sheriff. “He gave me the thumbs up,” McFadden told reporters.

Whyms has worked for the sheriff’s office since 2002, according to the release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers are handling the investigation, the sheriff said.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
