One CMS student is killed and another is injured in a Charlotte shooting, officials say

One teenager was killed and another injured in a south Charlotte shooting Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Wednesday that both are students in the district.

Police say the shooting was reported about 6:15 p.m. outside a residence in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue. That’s between South Tryon Street and Interstate 77, near Southside Homes, Southside Park and Marie G. Davis, a CMS K-8 school.

Police report finding two teens with gunshot wounds. A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital and a 13-year-old boy was injured. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Neither police nor CMS provided further details about the victims, and police have not reported an arrest.

The shooting comes amid concern about guns in schools and the community. Police recently reported an increase in gun cases, even as other violent crime has declined. And CMS has had more guns confiscated on school grounds than any previous school year. So far there have been 25; the previous record was 22 in 2018-19.

CMS is launching a series of six community forums on school safety, starting Wednesday evening at Myers Park High. District officials will hear public comments and talk about what the district is doing, such as introducing clear book bags and body scanners in some high schools. Topics include guns, gangs, dating violence, social media and how to manage anger and stress.

Five more sessions located across Mecklenburg County will take place from next week through April 6.