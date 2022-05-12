© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

CMPD chief should have disciplined officers who handcuffed teacher, review board says

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published May 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Image from iOS.jpg
Sarah Delia
/
WFAE
The Citizens Review Board met Thursday to decide whether Charlotte-Mecklenburg police erred in the events surrounding the detention of a teacher named Jasmine Horne in a case of mistaken identity.

The Citizens Review Board voted 8 to 2 Thursday that disciplinary action should have been taken against the two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who detained a teacher in June 2021 in a case of mistaken identity.

CMPD officers pointed a gun at Jasmine Horne and handcuffed her after they misidentified her as a suspect. An internal investigation by the department found the officers acted in good faith based on the information they had.

Since the board's inception in 1997, this is only the third time it has against police. The board will now send its disciplinary recommendations to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and City Manager Marcus Jones.

Jasmine Horne with attorney
Crime & Justice
RELATED: Board rules substantial evidence CMPD erred in probe of officers who handcuffed wrong woman
Sarah Delia

The board can find an officer should have been disciplined or offer a policy change recommendation — but the police chief is under no obligation to take those recommendations. And the city manager has the final say. It’s up to the police to share the CRB’s recommendations with the public. At the end of the day, the CRB is an advisory board, not a disciplinary one.

Last month, the Citizens Review Board had ruled there was evidence the officers may have violated policy when they handcuffed Horne.

If a CMPD internal investigation finds there was no wrongdoing to someone like Horne, the public can appeal the decision with the review board. During the appeals process, the board has access to the internal affairs investigation file which can include things like interviews with the officer, photos, and body-worn camera footage.

jasmine horne cmpd blurred plate.jpg
Crime & Justice
RELATED: Charlotte teacher reflects on footage after she was mistaken for the suspect in a crime
Sarah Delia

Since 1997, there have been 102 appeals filed with the CRB. Only twice before now has the board ruled in favor of the complainant.

That doesn’t include the 2016 shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. That was the first time the board did not rule in favor of the police — it was a draw in a 4 to 4 vote.

This is a developing story.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Crime & Justice CMPD
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia