CMPD chief should have disciplined officers who handcuffed teacher, review board says

The Citizens Review Board voted 8 to 2 Thursday that disciplinary action should have been taken against the two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who detained a teacher in June 2021 in a case of mistaken identity.

CMPD officers pointed a gun at Jasmine Horne and handcuffed her after they misidentified her as a suspect. An internal investigation by the department found the officers acted in good faith based on the information they had.

Since the board's inception in 1997, this is only the third time it has against police. The board will now send its disciplinary recommendations to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and City Manager Marcus Jones.

The board can find an officer should have been disciplined or offer a policy change recommendation — but the police chief is under no obligation to take those recommendations. And the city manager has the final say. It’s up to the police to share the CRB’s recommendations with the public. At the end of the day, the CRB is an advisory board, not a disciplinary one.

Last month, the Citizens Review Board had ruled there was evidence the officers may have violated policy when they handcuffed Horne.

If a CMPD internal investigation finds there was no wrongdoing to someone like Horne, the public can appeal the decision with the review board. During the appeals process, the board has access to the internal affairs investigation file which can include things like interviews with the officer, photos, and body-worn camera footage.

Since 1997, there have been 102 appeals filed with the CRB. Only twice before now has the board ruled in favor of the complainant.

That doesn’t include the 2016 shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. That was the first time the board did not rule in favor of the police — it was a draw in a 4 to 4 vote.

This is a developing story.