Crime & Justice

5th inmate this year dies at Mecklenburg County jail

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
Mecklenburg County Jail
Google Street View
Mecklenburg County Jail

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of 25-year-old Russell Fincham, who died while in custody at Jail Central Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer called a medical emergency in the unit where Fincham was housed. Medical personnel began administering CPR and 911 was called.

Fincham had been at Jail Central since Sunday. The State Bureau of Investigation will look into the case as the medical examiner determines a cause of death.

In a news release Sheriff McFadden said, “It is devastating to report the death of this young resident who was in our custody and care. We send our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

So far this year there have been 5 in-custody deaths at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Crime & Justice Mecklenburg County
Sarah Delia
