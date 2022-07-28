© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice
covid logo covid-19 page wfae dc 2 black.jpg
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Charlotte woman pleads guilty to selling unapproved COVID-19 remedy

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
vaccine-g14ba4a9b5_1920.jpg
Henrikas Mackevicius
/
Pixabay
U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young says in a news release that Diana Daffin of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to selling unapproved drugs with the intent to defraud or mislead the Food and Drug Administration.

A North Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she sold unapproved drugs on her website that claimed to be remedies and treatments for COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said in a news release that Diana Daffin, 69, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to selling unapproved drugs with the intent to defraud or mislead the Food and Drug Administration.

Court documents and statements made in court showed that in March 2020, the FDA learned that she was selling unapproved drugs on her website. In April and August of that year, the FDA sent Daffin warnings asking her to correct the violation.

Although she told the FDA that she removed the products from her website and would stop distributing them, she continued to do so and took steps to defraud and mislead the agency, a news release said.

In February 2021, Daffin sold an undercover law enforcement officer a product advertised as a drug that could cure, mitigate, treat, and prevent COVID-19 in humans. Daffin later sold and shipped that drug and other unapproved drugs to the undercover agent, according to prosecutors.

Daffin is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 2.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Crime & Justice
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press