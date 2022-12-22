FBI, relatives plead for help to find missing Cornelius girl

The FBI and Cornelius Police Department released a handwritten letter Thursday from relatives of Madalina Cojocari, the 11-year-old girl last seen in late November, asking for help to find her.

Though investigators didn't say who the letter was from, they did say it was not written by her mother or stepfather. Diana Cojocari, 37, and Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. They were being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, under $200,000 and $250,000 bond, respectively, as of Thursday.

The last confirmed sighting of Madalina was on Nov. 21, when security footage captured the Bailey Middle School student getting off her school bus. Her parents told investigators they last saw her on Nov. 23, according to police. They didn't report her missing until Dec. 15, however, when they told a school resource officer.

"We love Madalina and are shocked by these circumstances," the girl's unnamed relatives wrote in the letter. "Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future. We are desperate to find her."

Investigators have searched nearby Lake Cornelius and the family's house, in addition to other locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773.