Crime & Justice

Search continues for missing Cornelius girl, 11

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
On day 28 in the search for Madalina Cojcari, investigators are still looking for any sign of the 11-year-old who was last seen in late November.

The Cornelius Police Department, FBI and SBI are investigating her disappearance.

Police released video from a school bus surveillance camera, where the sixth-grader got off at her bus stop on Nov. 21. According to the department, this was the last confirmed sighting of Madalina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School employees contacted Diana Cojcari, several times about her daughter's absence from school. On Dec. 15, Diana Cojcari went to Bailey Middle School and reported her daughter missing to a human resources officer.

Cornelius Police arrested Madalina's mother and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, on Dec. 17. They are charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement and are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

According to an arrest report obtained by Queen City News, Madalina’s mother and stepfather argued on Nov. 23, and her stepfather drove to Michigan. That night, Diana Cojcari noticed Madelina wasn’t at home, but told police she did not report her daughter missing because she didn’t want to start a “conflict” with the stepfather, according to the Queen City News report.

Anyone with information call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Tags
Crime & Justice Cornelius PoliceFBIMecklenburg County
