Reports: At least 1 dead, 19 injured in Ilinois shooting

At least one person was killed and nearly two dozen were injured in a shooting early Sunday in a mall parking lot in Willowbrook, Illinois, according to media reports.

According to CNN, gunshots rang out about 12:30 a.m. at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, about 21 miles west of Chicago.

The gunfire erupted amid a "gathering of hundreds of people in a shopping mall’s parking lot on Route 83, near Honeysuckle Rose Lane," according to the New York Times.

DuPage County Deputy Sheriff Eric Swanson said Sunday that a motive is not clear.

“There were at least 20 individuals shot. One victim is deceased,” said Swanson. “The motive behind this incident is unclear. … We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals.”

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration," witness Markeshia Avery told WGN. "We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down."

The number of shooters involved was also not clear Sunday morning, according to USA TODAY.