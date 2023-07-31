Six Latino farmworkers recovering after SUV intentionally hit them, Lincolnton police say

Puedes leer la nota en español en La Noticia.

Police are investigating after six seasonal farmworkers were struck by an SUV in Lincoln County on Sunday in what police say was an intentional attack.

Lincolnton police released footage of the crash and described the hit-and-run driver as an older white man. The incident took place in a Walmart parking lot.

Maj. Brian Greene pointed out the mid-size, black SUV in security footage approaching a bus. That bus is used to transport workers from Knob Creek Orchard, located northwest of Lincolnton.

"Instead of pulling into the parking space, [the SUV] appears to accelerate at the last minute, going through the median area and hitting the individuals that are standing there," he said.

Lincolnton SUV attack

One of the victims, Santiago Balcazar, said the men were finishing up their weekly shopping trip.

"We were there in the parking lot, sitting there talking," he said in Spanish. "Suddenly, a truck came up behind us. It crashed into us and dragged us away."

The men, all from Mexico, hold H2A visas for temporary agricultural workers, he added. They had planned to work in North Carolina through the end of the harvest season.

The six victims were treated and released from a hospital on Sunday. Balcazar said he has an injured hand and pain throughout his body. Another man suffered a broken ankle.

Carolina Migrant Network, a Charlotte-based advocacy group, decried the attack and called for a thorough investigation.

“We are outraged by the hate crime that occurred in Lincolnton which resulted in six migrant workers being injured,” said co-director Stefania Arteaga in a written statement. “The event comes as no surprise as we have repeatedly seen these incidents at [the] national and state level. Xenophobic rhetoric has consequences, and these are the direct results of it on our community.”

Police haven’t said what motivated the attack.

This story was produced through a collaboration between WFAE and La Noticia. You can read it in Spanish at La Noticia. Puedes leer la nota en español en La Noticia.