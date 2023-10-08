As Israel goes to war, police in Charlotte patrol outside mosques and synagogues

The terror attacks and rocket barrages in southern Israel are thousands of miles away, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are launching proactive patrols at houses of worship in the city as the violence escalates.

On Sunday morning, CMPD announced that it has started proactive patrols at all of the mosques and synagogues in its jurisdiction "effective immediately." Police officials said there are no specific, credible threats locally, but that they are working with federal and state officials to monitor the situation. Police are also reaching out to leaders of various faith communities and houses of worship to discuss safety.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is personally impacted by this ongoing international situation,” said Chief Johnny Jennings, in a statement. “CMPD is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens within our community, and we will not tolerate any criminal threats or actions against these communities.”

Anyone who is aware of any threats is asked to call 911, police said.

Also Sunday, Gov. Roy Cooper said that he has directed state law enforcement "to support security at houses of worship as needed as we remain vigilant against any potential threats here in North Carolina."