© 2024 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greensboro police officer killed in shooting at Sheetz

By Eddie Garcia | WFDD
Published December 31, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
An undated view of the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Street View
/
Google
An undated view of the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A Greensboro police officer was shot and killed Saturday in Colfax, WFDD reported.

At a press conference Saturday evening, Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said the off-duty sergeant was shot after intervening in a crime that was taking place at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road.

Earlier on Saturday, multiple outlets were reporting a heavy police presence in the Colfax area in response to a shooting.

An NC Blue Alert was sent out announcing that authorities were looking for two suspects, adding that there was an assault on a law enforcement officer. This alert was later canceled, preceding news of the officer’s death.

No further information about the deceased officer has been released, and as of Sunday morning, officials had not confirmed apprehension of the suspects.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan condemned the shooting as a senseless act of violence, and Gov. Roy Cooper offered his condolences and pledged state resources to find the suspects.

Read more at WFDD.
Tags
Crime & Justice NC crime
Eddie Garcia | WFDD
See stories by Eddie Garcia | WFDD