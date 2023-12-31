Greensboro police officer killed in shooting at Sheetz

A Greensboro police officer was shot and killed Saturday in Colfax, WFDD reported.

At a press conference Saturday evening, Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said the off-duty sergeant was shot after intervening in a crime that was taking place at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road.

Earlier on Saturday, multiple outlets were reporting a heavy police presence in the Colfax area in response to a shooting.

An NC Blue Alert was sent out announcing that authorities were looking for two suspects, adding that there was an assault on a law enforcement officer. This alert was later canceled, preceding news of the officer’s death.

No further information about the deceased officer has been released, and as of Sunday morning, officials had not confirmed apprehension of the suspects.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan condemned the shooting as a senseless act of violence, and Gov. Roy Cooper offered his condolences and pledged state resources to find the suspects.

