Seven shot in uptown near Charlotte New Year's Eve celebrations

Five people were shot and injured at Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte shortly before the fireworks at midnight on New Year's Eve, police said, and two more people were shot and injured an hour later nearby.

All five people at the park suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. Police said the shooting was reported a little after 11:30 p.m., when "a suspect fired multiple rounds into a crowd."

Footage from the scene showed lines of officers blocking off the area. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one suspect was arrested after the shooting by officers who were patrolling the area. The suspect was not immediately identified.

The shooting took place a couple of blocks from the main uptown celebration, on Tryon Street at Levine Avenue of the Arts.

About an hour later, at 12:30 a.m., MEDIC, the county's paramedic service, said two people were shot a block away near Fourth and Graham streets, on the north side of Romare Bearden Park. Both of them were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Sunday night's shootings were the latest at Romare Bearden Park, one of uptown's most popular but also a hotspot for violence. Two people were seriously injured in April when they were shot in the park, while in November two more people were shot on South Church Street near the park.