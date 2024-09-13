© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Investigators search home in Asha Degree case

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT

There’s a new development in one of Charlotte’s most infamous missing persons cases. The FBI, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies say they’ve searched a house and removed evidence in the case of Asha Degree. It’s been more than 24 years since Degree disappeared from near her home in Shelby. She was nine, and last seen walking along a nearby road at night.

Investigators this week were seen towing a car from the house on Cherryville Road in Shelby. Sheriff Alan Norman said no human remains were recovered, however.

"The search warrants were obtained based on physical evidence directly connected to Asha's disappearance. Multiple items of interest were taken from the sites and will be analyzed," Norman said, in a statement.

Asha Degree

WFAE staff and wire reports
