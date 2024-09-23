© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD officer shot trying to arrest assault suspect

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 23, 2024 at 7:21 AM EDT

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one officer was shot and another injured Sunday night. CMPD says they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and stopped a car they believed to be involved at about 7:30pm on east Arrowood Road in south Charlotte.

Police said a suspect inside the car showed a handgun and shots were exchanged. One officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and another was transported as a precaution. The suspect was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officers' and suspect's names were not released as of late Sunday.

