CMPD officer shot trying to arrest assault suspect
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one officer was shot and another injured Sunday night. CMPD says they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and stopped a car they believed to be involved at about 7:30pm on east Arrowood Road in south Charlotte.
Police said a suspect inside the car showed a handgun and shots were exchanged. One officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and another was transported as a precaution. The suspect was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The officers' and suspect's names were not released as of late Sunday.
