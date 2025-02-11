© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD officer shoots suspect

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 11, 2025 at 10:24 AM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are confirming that one of their officers shot a suspect overnight during a traffic stop in South Charlotte. It happened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on South Boulevard near Larkfield Lane, south of Archdale Drive.

CMPD says officers tried to stop a vehicle, which stopped after multiple attempts. They say the suspect got out of the car and officers perceived an imminent threat, with at least one of them firing at the suspect, who was hit and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were reported as injured and a firearm was recovered at the scene according to CMPD. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the matter.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
