CMPD officer shoots suspect

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are confirming that one of their officers shot a suspect overnight during a traffic stop in South Charlotte. It happened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on South Boulevard near Larkfield Lane, south of Archdale Drive.

CMPD says officers tried to stop a vehicle, which stopped after multiple attempts. They say the suspect got out of the car and officers perceived an imminent threat, with at least one of them firing at the suspect, who was hit and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were reported as injured and a firearm was recovered at the scene according to CMPD. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the matter.