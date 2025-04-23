CMPD officer on leave after DUI arrest

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Internal Affairs Division is conducting an investigation into the arrest of CMPD Officer Stephen Brown outside of the CMPD jurisdiction on Monday.

CMPD says Brown was arrested by the Clover Police Department in York, South Carolina and charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Officer Brown was off duty at the time of his arrest.

He is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Officer Brown was hired in 2006, and his most recent assignment was the Airport Division.