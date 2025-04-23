© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD officer on leave after DUI arrest

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 23, 2025 at 10:02 AM EDT

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Internal Affairs Division is conducting an investigation into the arrest of CMPD Officer Stephen Brown outside of the CMPD jurisdiction on Monday.

CMPD says Brown was arrested by the Clover Police Department in York, South Carolina and charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Officer Brown was off duty at the time of his arrest.

He is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Officer Brown was hired in 2006, and his most recent assignment was the Airport Division.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain