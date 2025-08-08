CMS coach arrested and charged with child sex crimes

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thursday that they arrested a Kennedy Middle School volunteer football coach for taking indecent liberties with a student. Court records say 22-year-old Shy’mere Kavon Leroy Simms was arrested Wednesday after allegedly forcing a 13-year-old boy’s hand down his pants. The affidavit alleges Simms contacted the boy over social media. Police say the boy immediately told his family. A police affidavit says Simms was previously a behavioral technician at the boy’s school, Alexander Graham Middle School.