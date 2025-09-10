Charlotte Council member speaks about safety amid pressure over stabbing of Ukrainian woman

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

The stabbing of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail last month has prompted national outrage, with many Republicans, including President Trump, criticizing local leaders. On Wednesday, Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham spoke to address safety concerns.

DeCarlos Brown, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder and faces federal charges related to Zarutska's killing. Graham spoke about the incident at a press conference in uptown at the bus station. He says he rode the light rail on Tuesday and spoke with passengers who said they wanted to feel safe and called for more police visibility. Graham also reflected on the killing of Zarutska.

“My heart goes out to the victim's family, her friends, her loved ones, and we should address this issue forthright,” Graham said. "My goal is to have a broader perspective about our city. Our city is a great city. No one cares about the crime data right now, because if you don’t feel safe, you’re not safe.”

Graham also called for a 300-bed residential facility with wraparound services for people living on the streets. Brown's mother said Brown suffered from schizophrenia. Court records also say he was homeless. Brown faces the possibility of life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

Graham also voiced his thoughts on the 1-cent sales tax to fund Charlotte’s multibillion-dollar plan to build out more roads, rails and bus services.

“I don't want to mix what happened to this young lady with politics. I think we need to solve the public safety issue with transit in the city as a whole, and then in the election, we will have the voters have their say about how we move forward with transit,” Graham said. "I think there are two separate issues. Obviously, they combined at some point, but I think the election needs to stand on its own merit.”

Community members will vote in November on the sales tax referendum.