Former council member and District 6 candidate voice concerns over stabbing on Charlotte light rail

A Republican running for Charlotte City Council and a former City Council member spoke out on Wednesday after a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska, was stabbed last month on the light rail. The death has drawn national attention to Charlotte and criticism from President Trump.

DeCarlos Brown, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder and faces federal charges over the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska. Krista Bokhari, who is running for District 6 in November's election, attended a news conference held by Malcom Graham that focused on safety after the incident and amid political pressure.

“We need to start looking at our criminal justice system and making sure that we are holding our criminals responsible for the crimes they are committing," Krista Bokhari said. "That man should never have been on Charlotte streets.”

National Republicans have criticized Charlotte leaders and called for the removal of a local judge after Brown, who has been arrested 14 times, was released pending trial for a misdemeanor earlier this year. Rep. Tim Moore was one of those people who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call for the removal of Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes.

Tariq Bokhari, a former council member who resigned the District 6 seat in April to take a job in the Trump administration he's since left, joined his wife in attending the news conference by council member Graham in uptown. He says he is pleased that Democrats are talking, but voiced his concerns over the timing.

“I’m just a little shocked and sad it took this kind of national pressure and publicity to make it happen,” Tariq Bokhari said.

City Council representatives have been criticized nationally over their response to Zarutska’s stabbing. The former council member also voiced his thoughts about the council's ability to address community concerns and his thoughts over the 1-cent sales tax that voters will vote on in November.

“It's going to take action and not words and not press conferences, and there is no track record of action from this council,” Tariq Bokhari. “I'm not sure they're going to take it seriously, and you ask, Do I support this tax? I believe it's important. I do not support it unless they come out and show us what is their safety plan.”