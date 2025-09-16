© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Family of man killed at Charlotte transit center sues the city, CATS security

WFAE
September 16, 2025

The family of a man killed in April at the Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown is suing the city of Charlotte and its private transit security contractor. Qualo Daniels was a bystander when he was shot during a fight between two other men at the transit center.

In the lawsuit, he family says the city didn’t provide proper security despite the transit center being a crime hotspot where previous killings had occurred. The city told media outlets it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
