Family of man killed at Charlotte transit center sues the city, CATS security

The family of a man killed in April at the Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown is suing the city of Charlotte and its private transit security contractor. Qualo Daniels was a bystander when he was shot during a fight between two other men at the transit center.

In the lawsuit, he family says the city didn’t provide proper security despite the transit center being a crime hotspot where previous killings had occurred. The city told media outlets it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.