Braxton Winston elected president of North Carolina AFL-CIO
Former Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston, who lost the race for North Carolina Labor Commissioner last year, will now lead the state's largest federation of labor unions.
Winston was elected president of the state chapter for the AFL-CIO at the groups' annual convention in Wilmington last week.
I am honored to have the privilege of leading the @NCStateAFLCIO, the strongest and most inclusive labor movement in the American South. For too long, working people have been told to keep quiet, to work harder, and to accept less. We are here to declare that every worker… pic.twitter.com/ts4CAkKdxp— Braxton Winston II (@BraxtonWinston) September 13, 2025