© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Cardi B to bring first arena tour to Raleigh and Charlotte in 2026

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:37 PM EDT
Grammy award-winning, multi-diamond selling superstar Cardi B has announced two North Carolina tour dates for April 2026.
Atlantic Records
/
Handout
Grammy award-winning, multi-diamond selling superstar Cardi B has announced two North Carolina tour dates for April 2026.

Cardi B has announced her first headlining arena tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour, in support of her upcoming album "Am I The Drama?," which comes out Friday.

The 30-plus date tour will stop in North Carolina next spring, with shows at Raleigh’s Lenovo Center on April 11, 2026, and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on April 12.

The Grammy-winning rapper, known for hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP,” has not toured in six years. This run will mark her biggest yet, with arena dates across the U.S. and Canada, including first-time headlining stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. through CardiB.com, with presales beginning Sept. 22.
Tags
Arts & Culture Spectrum Center
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports