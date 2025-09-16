Cardi B to bring first arena tour to Raleigh and Charlotte in 2026

Cardi B has announced her first headlining arena tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour, in support of her upcoming album "Am I The Drama?," which comes out Friday.

The 30-plus date tour will stop in North Carolina next spring, with shows at Raleigh’s Lenovo Center on April 11, 2026, and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on April 12.

The Grammy-winning rapper, known for hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP,” has not toured in six years. This run will mark her biggest yet, with arena dates across the U.S. and Canada, including first-time headlining stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. through CardiB.com, with presales beginning Sept. 22.