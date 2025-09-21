© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Homicide investigation in uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 21, 2025 at 12:29 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 200 block of North Caldwell Street, in the Central Division.

Around 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, officers working off-duty heard gunshots in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been shot. MEDIC pronounced the victim dead.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-8477. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, the P3 Tips app, or the Crime Stoppers website.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports