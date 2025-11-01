CMPD officer under investigation following fight at West Charlotte High

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation with a student during a large fight at West Charlotte High School Friday afternoon, CMPD said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:15 p.m., near the school’s bus lot, as students were being dismissed for the day. CMPD officers, including a school resource officer, were already on scene when the fight broke out.

Videos of the fight, now circulating on social media, appear to show an officer physically engaging with a student. The student was transported to a nearby hospital, treated, and released, according to CMPD.

After discussions between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, CMPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating the officer’s response. A separate internal investigation will be conducted by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, police said.

CMPD confirmed that the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both investigations, which is standard procedure in such cases.

The department’s Public Affairs Division said additional updates will be released as the investigation progresses.

Deputy Chief Ryan Butler spoke about the incident and investigation in a video CMPD posted on X.

Deputy Chief Ryan Butler speaks about the incident and investigation at the Law Enforcement Center. pic.twitter.com/7HVzrqaeKA — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 31, 2025

"We are aware of the fights that occurred at West Charlotte High School this Friday afternoon and have reviewed the video circulating online," said Tom Miner, CMS assistant communications officer, in a video statement. "We recognize that this footage is deeply concerning and difficult to watch.

"Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and CMPD are actively investigating. While we are unable to share details regarding an ongoing investigation, we want to assure our community that we are taking this situation very seriously.

"Every student deserves to feel safe and be safe at school. Safety of our students and staff are our top priority."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CMPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 704-432-8477 and ask for Detective Smereka, or to submit tips anonymously through Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, via the P3 Tips Mobile App, or online at the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website.