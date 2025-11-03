CMPD investigating Sunday afternoon double homicide

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a double homicide in north Charlotte. Police say it happened at about 2:30 pm Sunday when officers responded to a call for an assault on Oakdale Road between I-85 and I-77. They found two males with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene. CMPD Major Ryan Kendall spoke at the site.

"It’s early in the investigation. We've not ID'd anybody or found out any of the particulars about where everybody lived or what led to this. There was apparently some sort of altercation with some individuals in the front yard and things escalated, resulting in this unfortunate outcome," he said Sunday.

Police are asking for help from the public to help identify suspects and say the incident appears to be isolated rather than an ongoing threat.