NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte police warn shoppers to stay alert for theft and scams this holiday season

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:58 PM EST

With the holiday shopping season underway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are urging residents to protect their valuables and stay vigilant while out shopping.

CMPD Officer Ron Hill said residents should park in well-lit areas and expect to see more officers at high-traffic shopping centers.

“The ORC, or Organized Retail Crime Task Force, works closely with Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI to conduct undercover operations to stop these habitual criminals who look to take advantage of everyone during the holiday season,” Hill said. “CMPD is ramping up these pop-up operations, and it’s at the request of businesses.”

Hill also warned residents to be cautious of online scams, including fake retailers that target holiday shoppers.
Crime & Justice
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
