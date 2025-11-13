Charlotte police warn shoppers to stay alert for theft and scams this holiday season

With the holiday shopping season underway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are urging residents to protect their valuables and stay vigilant while out shopping.

CMPD Officer Ron Hill said residents should park in well-lit areas and expect to see more officers at high-traffic shopping centers.

“The ORC, or Organized Retail Crime Task Force, works closely with Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI to conduct undercover operations to stop these habitual criminals who look to take advantage of everyone during the holiday season,” Hill said. “CMPD is ramping up these pop-up operations, and it’s at the request of businesses.”

Hill also warned residents to be cautious of online scams, including fake retailers that target holiday shoppers.