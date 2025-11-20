© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Attorney General warns of immigration scams

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:53 AM EST
Customs and Border Protection agent arrests man at a shopping center on Central Avenue and Rosehaven Drive in east Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Customs and Border Protection agent arrests man at a shopping center on Central Avenue and Rosehaven Drive in east Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning people to beware of immigration scams. Amidst the Border Patrol’s ongoing crackdown and arrests in the state, Jackson says some scammers are posing as immigration attorneys or government officials who can help immigrants. He said the scammers say they can resolve immigration cases, but take people’s money and disappear. Some scammers are reportedly even using AI to generate fake hearings and videos for desperate families. Jackson said people who need legal help should talk to trusted organizations for referrals or look in the North Carolina Legal Resource Finder’s directory.
