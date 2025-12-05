© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD launches ‘Operation Safe Season’ to address rise in Uptown violence

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:14 AM EST

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has launched a new public safety initiative aimed at curbing rising violence in and around Uptown.

The effort, called Operation Safe Season, will significantly increase police presence and enforcement over the next several weekends. CMPD says the multi-agency operation will focus initially on Uptown, with plans to expand into other areas experiencing repeated violence and criminal activity.

Overall crime in Charlotte is down 9% compared with this time last year — including a 20% drop in violent crime and a 6% decrease in property crime. But CMPD’s Central Division, which includes much of Uptown, has seen violent crime rise 15% over the same period. The area has recorded 10 homicides so far in 2025, up from four at this point in 2024.

Police say the operation is intended to deter violence during a historically busy time of year and provide additional resources to neighborhoods seeing the greatest spikes in crime.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain