Charlotte runner killed in hit-and-run on The Plaza; driver arrested

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday evening, that left one person dead at The Plaza and 36th Street.

Lance Sotelo, 25, was struck and killed just before 6 p.m. by a car that ran a red light as Sotelo was crossing the street. Police said the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala did not stop and fled the scene.

Police say that the driver, Q’Laundra Hood, 28, turned herself in Thursday morning at the CMPD Hickory Grove station. Hood is charged with felony hit-and-run, involuntary manslaughter, no operator’s license and failing to stop at a red light. Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Sotelo was an avid runner and a college athlete who competed on the Queens University track and field team. In November, Sotelo finished fifth overall in the Charlotte Marathon with a time of 2:38:30.

Sotelo was well-known in Charlotte's LGBTQ community. On Thursday, The Scorpio, one of Charlotte's oldest gay clubs, said on social media that they will set up a small dedication at the bar during this weekend's events. A candlelight vigil is also planned for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Chasers Charlotte, an LGBTQ nightclub near where the crash happened.

"Lance was a bright light — kind, genuine and deeply loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," the club's staff posted on social media. "His presence touched so many lives, and he will never be forgotten."