Nazi imagery, antisemitic graffiti found at Shalom Park in Charlotte

The hub of Charlotte’s Jewish community is reporting that Nazi symbols and antisemitic graffiti were found on its facilities. Shalom Park is home to Temple Beth-El, Charlotte Jewish Day School and Temple Israel, among other institutions.

On Tuesday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte said in a message that antisemitic signage containing Nazi imagery was discovered on the property. The signage and imagery have been removed. Shalom Park is working with law enforcement to investigate the hate speech, which it says are meant to intimidate Charlotte’s Jewish community.

"Let us be clear: this imagery is not political speech, protest, or provocation. It is hate. It is intimidation. And it is intended to unsettle, threaten, and dehumanize members of our community," the federation said in a statement.