Two killed, one injured in shooting at South Carolina State University

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of South Carolina State University Thursday night. Two people were killed and one person was injured.

The incident happened inside a room in the Hugine Suites housing complex.

One man died at the scene, and the other man died at the hospital.

The victims' identities have not been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information can provide tips to SLED by emailing tips@sled.sc.gov and/or calling (886) 472-8477.