One killed, four injured in north Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting on Hucks Road in north Charlotte in which five people were shot and one person died. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was described by police as “a party gone bad.”

The person killed has been identified as 20-year-old Richard Jeddiah Thomas.

Police said one person drove themself to a hospital and another victim was transported by MEDIC with non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD Major Gene Lim described what happened at the scene.

"Apparently there's been some kind of party gone wrong if you will, and it just it just disturbs and upsets me that there's that many youth or young adults out here I don't know if their parents are coming. I don't know what their parents even know where they are, but, but this is the kind of thing that that's frustrating, from my vantage point," he said.