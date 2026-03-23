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NEWS BRIEFS

One killed, four injured in north Charlotte shooting

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting on Hucks Road in north Charlotte in which five people were shot and one person died. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was described by police as “a party gone bad.”

The person killed has been identified as 20-year-old Richard Jeddiah Thomas.

Police said one person drove themself to a hospital and another victim was transported by MEDIC with non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD Major Gene Lim described what happened at the scene.

"Apparently there's been some kind of party gone wrong if you will, and it just it just disturbs and upsets me that there's that many youth or young adults out here I don't know if their parents are coming. I don't know what their parents even know where they are, but, but this is the kind of thing that that's frustrating, from my vantage point," he said.

Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain