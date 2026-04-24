Mecklenburg deputy arrested on assault charge, terminated

A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was arrested by Mint Hill Police on an assault charge following a domestic violence incident, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Francisco Ramos was arrested Wednesday on a charge of assault on a female stemming from an incident at his residence. After his first court appearance, Ramos was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and was served with a domestic violence protective order.

Ramos began working for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. He was terminated Thursday.