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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg deputy arrested on assault charge, terminated

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 24, 2026 at 8:37 AM EDT
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MAX PIXEL
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A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was arrested by Mint Hill Police on an assault charge following a domestic violence incident, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Francisco Ramos was arrested Wednesday on a charge of assault on a female stemming from an incident at his residence. After his first court appearance, Ramos was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and was served with a domestic violence protective order.

Ramos began working for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. He was terminated Thursday.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports