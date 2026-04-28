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NEWS BRIEFS

Driver dies after crashing into Pineville Town Hall/Library

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:42 AM EDT
Video shows the car speeding into the Pineville Town Hall building
Pineville Police Department
/
courtesy
Pineville town hall

Pineville police responded Monday night to a vehicle that crashed into the lower level of the Pineville Town Hall and Library shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle fully inside the building. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Souleyman Bakayoko, 22, of Charlotte.

No one else was in the vehicle, and no one inside the building or outside the vehicle was injured.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports