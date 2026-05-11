Two men identified in fatal shooting on Rozzelles Ferry Road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the victims in a double homicide early Sunday on Rozzelles Ferry Road in west Charlotte.

The victims are Tionte Lamont Morrison, 25, and Keith Abraham Wallace, 34.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 4900 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Officers responded just before 4 am to a call reporting an assault . When they arrived, officers found two people who had been shot.

MEDIC pronounced one victim dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Police did not release any information about a possible motive, a suspect or other circumstances behind the shooting.