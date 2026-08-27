Woman attacked by dog pack in Charlotte

Seven dogs attacked a woman in northwest Charlotte Wednesday, and a Mecklenburg County deputy shot and killed one of them. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control says a woman was outside her home on Claiborne Woods Road off Mt Holly-Huntersville Road Wednesday morning when the pit bull type dogs attacked. WSOC reports three others were hurt in the incident. Six other dogs were captured and one of those was tased. The dog that was killed has been submitted for a post-mortem exam and rabies testing. The others were taken to the main shelter facility on Byrum Drive. The circumstances are under investigation and no charges have been filed since police are still looking for the owner.