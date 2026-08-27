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NEWS BRIEFS

Woman attacked by dog pack in Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT

Seven dogs attacked a woman in northwest Charlotte Wednesday, and a Mecklenburg County deputy shot and killed one of them. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control says a woman was outside her home on Claiborne Woods Road off Mt Holly-Huntersville Road Wednesday morning when the pit bull type dogs attacked. WSOC reports three others were hurt in the incident. Six other dogs were captured and one of those was tased. The dog that was killed has been submitted for a post-mortem exam and rabies testing. The others were taken to the main shelter facility on Byrum Drive. The circumstances are under investigation and no charges have been filed since police are still looking for the owner.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain