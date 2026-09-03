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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte jury convicts two protesters arrested during ICE office demonstration

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 3, 2026 at 9:14 AM EDT

A federal jury in Charlotte has convicted two protesters arrested during Operation Charlotte’s Web, an immigration enforcement crackdown in November.

The jury found William Stanley and Heather Morrow guilty of obstructing entrances and disrupting work at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Charlotte office.

Morrow was also convicted of interfering with a federal officer.

All of the convictions are misdemeanors.

Stanley and Morrow were released on bond. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports