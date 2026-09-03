Charlotte jury convicts two protesters arrested during ICE office demonstration

A federal jury in Charlotte has convicted two protesters arrested during Operation Charlotte’s Web, an immigration enforcement crackdown in November.

The jury found William Stanley and Heather Morrow guilty of obstructing entrances and disrupting work at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Charlotte office.

Morrow was also convicted of interfering with a federal officer.

All of the convictions are misdemeanors.

Stanley and Morrow were released on bond. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.