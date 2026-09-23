Driver sentenced in death of former Queens student-athlete Lance Sotelo

A driver who struck and killed a former Queens University student-athlete in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Judge Reggie McKnight sentenced 29-year-old Q’Laundra Hood to 30 days in the Mecklenburg County jail and 36 months of probation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Hood ran a red light at The Plaza and East 36th Street at about 5:45 p.m. in January and struck 25-year-old Lance Sotelo, who was out for a run.

Sotelo was a former Queens University student-athlete and was well known in Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community.

A candlelight vigil was held earlier this year to remember Sotelo.