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NEWS BRIEFS

Driver sentenced in death of former Queens student-athlete Lance Sotelo

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published September 23, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT

A driver who struck and killed a former Queens University student-athlete in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Judge Reggie McKnight sentenced 29-year-old Q’Laundra Hood to 30 days in the Mecklenburg County jail and 36 months of probation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Hood ran a red light at The Plaza and East 36th Street at about 5:45 p.m. in January and struck 25-year-old Lance Sotelo, who was out for a run.

Sotelo was a former Queens University student-athlete and was well known in Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community.

A candlelight vigil was held earlier this year to remember Sotelo.
Crime & Justice
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese