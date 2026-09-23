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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets trade Dorian Finney-Smith to Hawks for Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 23, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets are trading recently acquired forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guards Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard, along with cash, according to ESPN.

The Hornets are expected to waive Nembhard, ESPN reported.

Hield finished last season averaging seven points per game while shooting nearly 35% from 3-point range.

Nembhard closed out last season averaging 6.5 points per game with the Hawks.

The Hornets open their preseason schedule next month.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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