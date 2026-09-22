Former Charlotte council member Tiawana Brown gets 10 months in prison in COVID fraud case

Former Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds.

Brown pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said she fraudulently obtained more than $40,000.

Federal prosecutors said Brown and her two daughters used pandemic relief money for personal expenses, including luxury goods and an elaborate 50th birthday party that featured a throne and a horse-drawn carriage.

Brown's daughters were each sentenced to two years of probation.