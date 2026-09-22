© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Former Charlotte council member Tiawana Brown gets 10 months in prison in COVID fraud case

WFAE
Published September 22, 2026 at 7:08 PM EDT

Former Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds.

Brown pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said she fraudulently obtained more than $40,000.

Federal prosecutors said Brown and her two daughters used pandemic relief money for personal expenses, including luxury goods and an elaborate 50th birthday party that featured a throne and a horse-drawn carriage.

Brown's daughters were each sentenced to two years of probation.
Crime & Justice