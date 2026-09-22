'We will be displaced': Residents chafe at Charlotte's backing of controversial I-77 project

Charlotte City Council members voted 7-4 Monday to support the state's plans to add toll lanes to Interstate 77, a move that makes the controversial $4 billion project virtually certain to move forward.

The project could displace residents in the Wilmore neighborhood near South End, where some homes may be demolished to make way for the expansion. Chandler Wrenn lives in the Wilmore neighborhood.

“The reality is that people’s homes will be removed,” Wrenn said. And people will not be able to live in their homes. And we will be displaced.”

Council members Joi Mayo and Malcolm Graham voted against the project in May but changed their votes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation offered up to $300 million in community benefits.

“I'm not surprised because it kept becoming more and more of an issue, which means somebody really, really wanted this to happen,” Wrenn said. “And usually when you start throwing money around, you can get things done.”

Jack Williams also lives in the Wilmore neighborhood.

“Disappointed but not surprised," Williams said. "I think from the council meeting last week, you could kind of feel that shift in tone and posturing from council member Mayo and council member Graham who represent the two communities most impacted.”

Lawana Mayfield, Renee Johnson, J.D. Mazuera Arias and Victoria Watlington voted against the project. Graham, Mayo, Ed Driggs, Dante Anderson, Dimple Ajmera, James Mitchell and Kimberly Owens voted for it.

“I think this is a worst-case scenario for residents of the Wilmore neighborhood. I think that the community benefits agreement, this regional benefits agreement that the city is entering into with the state, doesn't have enough protections for the local communities that are directly on the corridor,” Williams said.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether the toll lanes will be built.