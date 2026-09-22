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NEWS BRIEFS

Governor orders flags lowered for Army veteran Sean Michael Lee

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 22, 2026 at 10:16 AM EDT

Gov. Josh Stein has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday in honor of U.S. military veteran Sean Michael Lee, who died Sept. 13.

Lee served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, including multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

In 2021, while serving in Afghanistan, Lee helped coordinate the safe passage and evacuation of thousands of Afghan allies and others.

Lee also assisted communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, providing aid when roads, communications and other systems had collapsed.

Most recently, Lee worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Funeral services for Lee are scheduled for Tuesday in Weddington.
News from the Carolinas
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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