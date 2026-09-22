Governor orders flags lowered for Army veteran Sean Michael Lee

Gov. Josh Stein has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday in honor of U.S. military veteran Sean Michael Lee, who died Sept. 13.

Lee served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, including multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

In 2021, while serving in Afghanistan, Lee helped coordinate the safe passage and evacuation of thousands of Afghan allies and others.

Lee also assisted communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, providing aid when roads, communications and other systems had collapsed.

Most recently, Lee worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Funeral services for Lee are scheduled for Tuesday in Weddington.