Cabarrus commissioner Larry Pittman resigns, replacement process begins

Cabarrus County Commissioner Larry Pittman has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 30, as he prepares to move to eastern North Carolina.

Pittman was involved in a controversy earlier this year when he opposed a Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners resolution supporting the Juneteenth holiday, calling it “a lie.”

Pittman submitted his resignation letter to County Manager John Eller on Monday following the Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Board of Commissioners will now begin the process of filling Pittman’s seat.

Under state law, the board must formally adopt a resolution to consult with the Cabarrus County Republican Party Executive Committee. Because Pittman is a Republican, his replacement must be from the same political party.

The executive committee will have 30 days after the Sept. 30 vacancy occurs to recommend a replacement.