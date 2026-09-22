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NEWS BRIEFS

Cabarrus commissioner Larry Pittman resigns, replacement process begins

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 22, 2026 at 10:14 AM EDT

Cabarrus County Commissioner Larry Pittman has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 30, as he prepares to move to eastern North Carolina.

Pittman was involved in a controversy earlier this year when he opposed a Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners resolution supporting the Juneteenth holiday, calling it “a lie.”

Pittman submitted his resignation letter to County Manager John Eller on Monday following the Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Board of Commissioners will now begin the process of filling Pittman’s seat.

Under state law, the board must formally adopt a resolution to consult with the Cabarrus County Republican Party Executive Committee. Because Pittman is a Republican, his replacement must be from the same political party.

The executive committee will have 30 days after the Sept. 30 vacancy occurs to recommend a replacement.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain