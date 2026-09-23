Panthers’ Jonathon Brooks expected to have surgery, land on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers are expected to place running back Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve after he undergoes surgery Wednesday to repair a core muscle injury, according to ESPN.

Brooks left Sunday’s game early after reaggravating an injury that bothered him near the end of training camp.

The injury is expected to sideline Brooks for at least six weeks.

Brooks’ setback comes after he returned to action this season following previous injury issues. The Panthers will now be without the young running back for an extended period as he recovers from surgery.