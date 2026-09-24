Former Charlotte council member Tiawana Brown says judge 'had it out for me' after prison sentence

Former Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown is speaking out after a federal judge sentenced her Tuesday to 10 months in prison for wire fraud.

In a 27-minute video posted to social media, Brown said she accepts responsibility for her actions but argued that more serious criminals receive less scrutiny and said she expected to receive probation.

Brown also criticized the judge who sentenced her, saying the court took issue with her social media presence and personal demeanor.

“This judge had it out for me,” Brown said. “Specifically, yes, I said, you're talking about how I carry myself on social media.”

Federal prosecutors said Brown and her two adult daughters fraudulently obtained nearly $147,000 in COVID-19 relief loans.

According to the government, Brown used part of the money to pay for an elaborate 50th birthday party.