Queens University of Charlotte to become Queens College after Elon merger

Queens University of Charlotte announced Wednesday that it will become “Queens College” once its merger with Elon University receives final approval.

The school was known as Queens College for much of its history before changing its name to Queens University in 2002.

Queens President Jesse Cureton said many aspects of the university will remain unchanged despite the new name.

“We will continue to be the Royals,” Cureton said. “We’re going to continue to honor the color, the mascot, all of those things. We’re Division I today. We will continue to be Division I.”

The merger still requires final approval from the U.S. Department of Education.

University leaders have not ruled out layoffs as operations are combined.