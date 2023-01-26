© 2023 WFAE
Crime & Justice

5 Memphis ex-police are charged with murder and jailed over the death of Tyre Nichols

By Russell Lewis,
Jonathan Franklin
Published January 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST
This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows, from top row from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP
Five former Memphis Police officers have been indicted and jailed in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

The five former officers each face a litany of charges, including second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The five officers were fired last week after the traffic stop. Nichols died in the hospital a few days after the beating.

Last night, the Memphis Police Chief put out a video statement discussing "the horrific circumstances" of Nichols' death. She called it a professional failing and said that "the incident was heinous, reckless and inhumane."

At 3 p.m. ET, the Shelby County District Attorney is scheduled to hold a news conference discussing these charges.
Copyright 2023 NPR.

Crime & Justice
Russell Lewis
Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.
Jonathan Franklin
