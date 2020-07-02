CMS Seeks Custodians As Virus Adds Urgency To Cleaning Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs to fill 66 custodian jobs at a time when the coronavirus is creating new demands for sanitizing schools.

Deputy Superintendent Carol Stamper told the school board Wednesday she hopes the district’s new $15-an-hour minimum wage will attract applicants.

"And we hope to see people in our community that would like to come and serve our students," she said. "Come -- help us. Because it is for the good for the children and for our staff."

CMS employs almost 800 custodians to clean 175 schools and other properties. Stamper says if students are allowed to return in person Aug. 17, they’ll find an array of new sanitation measures, including floors coated with a virus-inhibiting substance, hand-sanitizer stations and better-stocked soap dispensers in restrooms.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up for our daily newsletter, The Frequency, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.



