© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

CMS Seeks Custodians As Virus Adds Urgency To Cleaning Schools

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published July 2, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
custodian_community_house_ms_15.jpg
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston talks with a custodian at Community House Middle School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs to fill 66 custodian jobs at a time when the coronavirus is creating new demands for sanitizing schools.

Deputy Superintendent Carol Stamper told the school board Wednesday she hopes the district’s new $15-an-hour minimum wage will attract applicants.

"And we hope to see people in our community that would like to come and serve our students," she said. "Come -- help us. Because it is for the good for the children and for our staff."

CMS employs almost 800 custodians to clean 175 schools and other properties. Stamper says if students are allowed to return in person Aug. 17, they’ll find an array of new sanitation measures, including floors coated with a virus-inhibiting substance, hand-sanitizer stations and better-stocked soap dispensers in restrooms.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up for our daily newsletter, The Frequency, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg SchoolsCoronavirus
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content